Amos Media Co. sells 1974 building

Oct 5, 2019, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Amos Media Co., publisher of Linn’s Stamp News, Coin World and the Scott catalogs, will soon be operating from a new location in Sidney, Ohio.

The company has sold its Sidney, Ohio, headquarters building at 911 S. Vandemark Road to Cargill Inc., which operates a soybean processing facility in the same industrial park, Amos Media’s CEO Rick Amos said Oct. 5.

The sale involves only the building and the grounds on which it is located. Amos Media will continue to publish the Scott line of philatelic catalogs and the weekly publications Linn’s and Coin World, plus maintain their respective websites, and operate Amos Advantage (which offers numismatic and philatelic books and collector supplies) and the Coin World Marketplace, an online market for dealers to sell U.S. coins.

Details about the new address will be published later. The move into the new location is expected to occur sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

