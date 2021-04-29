Angry Birds featured on recent U.N. stamps

Apr 29, 2021, 10 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration features Red and other Angry Birds characters on a pane of 10 $1.15 stamps issued April 22 to commemorate the signing of the Climate Change Paris Agreement.

By Denise McCarty

The Angry Bird known as Red was appointed an honorary United Nations ambassador for green in March, and recent stamps from the United Nations Postal Administration picture Red and his companions from the popular mobile phone game.

The UNPA’s pane of 10 Angry Birds stamps and se-tenant labels was issued April 22 to coincide with the signing of the Climate Change Paris Agreement at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The stamps are denominated $1.15 each for use from the U.N. post office at U.N. headquarters.

Red is pictured among colorful foliage in the selvage of the pane. Text at the top reads “UN Honorary Ambassador for Green.” Red’s name is inscribed in the lower left with “The Angry Bird Goes Green for a Happy Planet.”

In the selvage and on the postage stamps, Red is wearing a sash proclaiming him “United Nations Honorary Ambassador.”

A few well-known structures are pictured on the stamps, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Egyptian pyramids, and New York City’s Empire State Building and One World Trade Center.

The 10 labels show the U.N. emblem in green instead of blue and include text explaining the action represented by the stamp design on its left.

For example, the stamp in the upper left shows Red and the Bad Piggies, also known as the Green Pigs, on a red double-decker bus. The label reads, “Use public transportation.”

Other specific actions represented in the stamp designs and spelled out on the labels urge people to carry reusable bags and water bottles, reduce waste and recycle, to turn off lights and unplug items, to conserve water, and to plant a tree or a garden.

The announcement of Red’s honorary ambassadorship was made March 18, in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on March 20.

The report from the U.N. News Center began: “The United Nations today appointed Red, the leader of the ‘Angry Birds’ mobile game characters, as an envoy to inspire climate action toward a sustainable and happier future for all.

“Red’s appointment, as Honorary Ambassador for Green, is part of a UN campaign launched today in partnership with the globally renowned characters to make a direct link between tackling climate change and people’s happiness and well-being on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness to be observed on Sunday, 20 March.”

Rovio Entertainment of Finland created Angry Birds. The company’s website says, “Today Angry Birds is not only the most downloaded game of all time, it is a renowned entertainment brand that has branched out into animation, books, licensing and more. The Angry Birds Movie is slated for release in Summer 2016.”

Finland featured the Angry Birds on a set of stamps issued Sept. 9, 2013 (Scott 1446).

For more information on the UNPA pane, visit the UN's stamp website.

