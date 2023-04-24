April cartoon caption contest winner drains the swamp

May 9, 2023, 10 AM

The winner of the nonphilatelic line in the April cartoon caption contest featuring the new United States $9.65 Priority Mail featuring the Florida Everglades is Marvin Levine of Appleton, Wis., who discusses a different type of swamp.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The April cartoon caption contest featured the new $9.65 Priority Mail stamp (Scott 5751) issued Jan. 22. It portrays the Florida Everglades with a couple of native bird species in evidence.

Apparently, Linn’s readers are not practiced in thinking like a heron or a crane as there were not enough entries this month to have a predominant theme. But there were some good lines submitted.

So, let’s go directly to our winners.

Appropriate for the forbidding vista was this line from Jim McCarty of Slidell, La., “This should prevent mail thefts, but might slow down delivery times a little.” He wins the philatelic line of the April contest.

On the nonphilatelic side, the winner is Marvin Levine of Appleton, Wis., who takes the prize for the line shown in the box on this page, which plays off a political theme.

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“What’s so great about the Pony Express. … I’m the Egret Express,” by Reid Hinson of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.”

“I would have looked better on an engraved stamp!” by David Vikan of Dickinson, N.D.

“Squawk all you want. I’m still cheaper than a Duck Stamp,” sent by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“Danger fellow egrets: ‘Gators in bird drag!’ ” by Fred White of Folsom, Calif.

“This is a priority DELIVERY, but we were expecting a stork. Where’s the stork?” by Vernon Kleen of Springfield, Ill.

“Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the June 12 issue of Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter