APS announces dates for Summer Seminar 2023

Jan 22, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

In a Jan. 16 newsletter, the American Philatelic Society announced its Summer Seminar 2023 will take place June 12-16.

This year’s seminar will be presented both virtually and in person at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, Pa. The APS has hosted the seminar virtually for the past three years.

More information on the 2023 Summer Seminar will be available soon on the Summer Seminar website, the APS said.

