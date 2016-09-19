APS, ASDA plan Oct. 28 philatelic summit

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

The American Philatelic Society is hosting a philatelic summit at its Bellefonte, Pa., headquarters, along with the American Stamp Dealers Association and leaders from several important stamp hobby groups.

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Society and the American Stamp Dealers Association will host a “Summit on the Future of Philately” in conjunction with the grand opening of the new American Philatelic Research Library facility in Bellefonte, Pa.

Several hobby leaders have been invited to participate in the meeting, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the American Philatelic Center.

APS President Mick Zais and ASDA President Mark Reasoner invited leaders from the American Topical Association, the American First Day Cover Society, the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, the U.S. Postal Service and other organizations, including Amos Media, the parent company of Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs.

In a letter addressed to the invited participants, Zais and Reasoner proposed addressing three critical issues: growing the hobby, strengthening the dealer community and markets, and creating a lasting partnership within the philatelic community.

“The hobby’s got to work closer together in order for it to succeed,” APS Executive Director Scott English told Linn’s Stamp News during a telephone interview.

“There’s a large network of people out there who are actively engaged in stamp collecting that have nothing to do or little to do with organized philately, and the question really is, what is organized philately’s role, today and into the future.”

English has set up a special e-mail address at future@stamps.org for Linn’s readers who have comments or questions about the philatelic summit.

Comments can also be mailed to English’s attention at the American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.