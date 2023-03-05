Art of the Skateboard stamps assigned Scott catalog numbers

Apr 30, 2023, 9 AM

Scott catalog numbers were recently assigned to the United States Art of the Skateboard commemorative forever stamps issued March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in Scott Stamp Monthly.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (63¢) Art of the Skateboard stamps issued March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of the Art of the Skateboard stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5763 (63c) Art of the Skateboard – Tlingit Athabascan Salmon Design by Crystal Worl

a. Imperforate

5764 (63c) Art of the Skateboard – Abstract Design by William James Taylor

a. Imperforate

5765 (63c) Art of the Skateboard – Navajo Design by Di’Orr Greenwood

a. Imperforate

5766 (63c) Art of the Skateboard – Jaguar Design by MasPaz (Frederico Frum)

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5763-5766

c. Imperforate horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5763a-5766a

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

