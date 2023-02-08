Art of the Skateboard stamps ceremony details

Feb 13, 2023, 11 AM

Four United States commemorative forever stamps showcasing skateboard art will be issued March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz., one day before the start of Cowtown Skateboards’ 21 annual PHXAM competition.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will hold a ceremony for the four Art of the Skateboard commemorative forever stamps March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz., the USPS said in a Feb. 7 press release.

The first-day ceremony will take place Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at the Desert West Skate Plaza, 6602 W. Encanto Blvd., in Phoenix.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Registration information is available online from the USPS.

On March 25-26, the Desert West Skate Plaza will host Cowtown Skateboards’ 21st annual PHXAM competition.

The Art of the Skateboard stamp set showcases vibrant artwork on the underside of skateboards by four U.S. artists.

“The bold artwork on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater’s most breathtaking moves,” the USPS said.

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamps using photographs of skateboards provided by various artists.

Crystal Worl of Alaska expressed her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage with a blue and indigo salmon design. William James Taylor Jr. of Virginia created a red and orange abstract form.

Di’Orr Greenwood of Arizona represented her Navajo culture with a design featuring eagle feathers and the colors of the rising or setting sun. Born in Colombia and raised in Washington, D.C., artist MasPaz (Federico Frum) painted a stylized jaguar for the remaining design.

The stamps will be issued in panes of 20.

