ASDA forms subcommittee to address proposed merger with APS

Nov 8, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

In an Oct. 31 press release, the American Stamp Dealers Association announced that Scott English, executive director of the American Philatelic Society, approached the ASDA board of directors at the board’s meeting held during Great American Stamp Show in late August to propose a merger between the APS and the ASDA.

News of the proposed merger has already been published in several different sources, including Linn’s Stamp News.

The ASDA board of directors discussed the proposed merger in August. The ASDA board also met with English for further discussion during the Nojex stamp show in mid-October.

The ASDA formed a subcommittee to evaluate the proposal. The subcommittee has met several times. The members of the subcommittee are Rita Dumaine (rita@shduck.com), Michael Eastick (michael@michaeleastick.com), Charles Epting (cepting@hrharmer.com), Eric Jackson (eric@revenuer.com) and Scott Shaulis (scott@shaulisstamps.com).



(Editor’s note: Epting resigned from the ASDA board Nov. 5.)

The subcommittee is referring to this proposal as an integration of the two organizations. The term “merger” has certain legal aspects that are not applicable to the two organizations, according to the ASDA.

An integration of this magnitude will take some time, the ASDA said.

According to the ASDA, “Everyone agrees that we want what is best for the hobby and for the stamp dealing community.”

It is too early to discuss specifics, according to the ASDA. However, the subcommittee, which meets regularly, invites input from any interested parties. The five members of the subcommittee may be contacted at the aforementioned email addresses.

