World Stamps
Austria blazes new trail with digital Crypto stamp
New Stamps of the World by Denise McCarty
Postage stamps often provide information about the past, but sometimes they feature more timely subjects.
For instance, Austrian Post has announced that it is breaking new ground with its digital Crypto stamp issued June 11.
The “crypto” in the stamp’s name refers to cryptocurrency, defined by Merriam Webster as “any form of currency that only exists digitally, that usually has no central issuing or regulating authority but instead uses a decentralized system to record transactions and manage the issuance of new units, and that relies on cryptography to prevent counterfeiting and fraudulent transactions.”
In announcing the stamp, Austrian Post said that it serves two purposes: The traditional postage part is on the left, and “a virtual collector’s item” is on the right.
Austrian Post explained the latter: “The digital counterpart is stored in the blockchain, a special kind of decentralized data storage. There it lies in a digital ‘purse,’ a so-called wallet, which is exclusively owned by the owner.”
The stamp is denominated €6.90. Designed by Julia Obermuller, it shows a multicolored unicorn, the symbol of the Ethereum blockchain, in the upper left corner.
According to Austrian Post, a total of 150,000 stamps were printed and are available at post office branches in Austria and through its online web shop.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction