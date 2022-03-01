Boston 2026 leadership changes, AFDCS donation

Jul 19, 2022, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The organizing committee of Boston 2026 World Expo announced several leadership changes July 18.

Nancy Clark is now president emerita and will remain involved in the organization and continue to contribute. Yamil H. Kouri, previously corporate director of the show, takes over as president. Mark Schwartz assumes Kouri’s role as corporate director.

In the July 18 press release, the organizing committee said: “Due to health concerns, Nancy Clark will become President Emerita. In 2013, she conceived the idea of hosting a World Stamp Show in Boston and has been the first woman to lead a world philatelic exhibition.”

The American First Day Cover Society is the latest philatelic organization to contribute funds to help make possible Boston 2026 World Expo. A $5,000 donation was approved by the leadership of the AFDCS on July 12.

The AFDCS is the world’s largest group specializing in the creation and collecting of first-day covers. The society’s website offers a wealth of information.

“We want to send a message that the AFDCS is a major player in the hobby, not just another organization,” said AFDCS board member Foster Miller, who proposed the donation. “We also want to send a message to the international stamp community that first day covers are important.”

Clark said, “It’s just this kind of support within the philatelic community which makes it possible to continue to promote both our hobby and our mission to enrich lives through philately.”

Collectors planning to attend the Aug. 25-28 Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif., are encouraged to stop by the Boston 2026 first-day ceremony on the show’s opening day at 2 p.m. on the show floor stage.

The ceremony will start with the design unveiling and release of the second in a series of patriotic-inspired promotional labels followed by a presentation by Kouri.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the Boston 2026 website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

