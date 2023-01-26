Broadhead named 2023 Distinguished Topical Philatelist

May 29, 2023, 8 AM

Thomas W. Broadhead was named the 2023 Distinguished Topical Philatelist by the American Topical Association.

By Linn’s Staff

Longtime philatelist, publications editor, author, presenter and leader Thomas W. Broadhead was named the 2023 Distinguished Topical Philatelist by the American Topical Association.

The ATA established the annual award in 1952 to pay tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to topical philately and to the ATA in particular. Award recipients represent the highest and best in philatelic experience and service.

“Tom is accomplished as a collector and exhibitor, and he is generous in sharing his knowledge with others,” ATA president Dawn Hamman said. “There is not enough space here to list all of Tom’s philatelic accomplishments.”

Broadhead’s experience runs the gamut from personal collecting, exhibiting, writing, publication editing, presenting and leadership in local and national philatelic organizations, according to the ATA.

Since 1996, he has held leadership roles in the Knoxville Philatelic Society of Knoxville, Tenn., serving as president, secretary, assistant treasurer and Knoxpex chair.

Broadhead writes and edits the society’s monthly newsletter, which received a 2022 gold Star Route award from the American Philatelic Society. He also serves as the APS and ATA chapter ambassador for the society.

Broadhead became a member of the ATA board in 2019 and second vice president in 2020. He is the fundraising chair for ATA. He also serves as co-coordinator for ATA’s My One-Page Exhibit, an annual virtual exhibiting program that has engaged hundreds of new and experienced exhibitors from around the world.

He has presented numerous live and Zoom presentations for ATA on topics that include “Josephine Baker-Performing Artist and Hero of France,” “The Great Sphinx of Egypt – A Story in Stamps,” and “The Most Beautiful Bridge in Paris.”

A prolific writer, Broadhead has published dozens of articles in philatelic journals, including Topical Time, the American Philatelist, and the France and Colonies Philatelist.

In 2018, Broadhead was recognized with a Nicholas Carter volunteer award by the APS. He has also received the Barbara R. Mueller award for the best article published in the American Philatelist in 2008. In 2016, he received the Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs’ Roland Hill award.

Broadhead also combined philately with his career. A former professor of paleontology and biostratigraphy at the University of Tennessee and the university’s recently retired director of undergraduate admissions, he taught several honors classes in philately that were in high demand by students.

“Tom Broadhead is an incredible ambassador of philately,” Hamman said, “relaying both the educational value and the fun of the hobby. His warmth and enthusiasm embody the image ATA strives to project.”

Broadhead will be presented with the Distinguished Topical Philatelist award at the 2023 Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-14 in Cleveland, Ohio.

