Buzz Lightyear on four new stamps unveiled at red-carpet event

Jun 8, 2022, 10 PM

The United States Postal Service revealed four Go Beyond: Buzz Lightyear commemorative forever stamps June 8. The stamps will be issued this summer.

By Linn’s Staff

In a surprise stamp unveiling at the June 8 red-carpet premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear movie, the United States Postal Service revealed it will issue four new stamps showing the movie’s star, Buzz Lightyear.

The pane of 20 stamps has four different stamp designs, which are pictured nearby. The stamps were designed by Greg Breeding using Pixar Animation Studios illustrations.

Summer was revealed as the issue time frame without a specific date. The movie Lightyear will debut in theaters June 17.

The animated character Buzz Lightyear, a Spaceranger superhero, was introduced in the Toy Story film series. He and other characters from Disney-Pixar films are featured on the Postal Service’s Mail a Smile set of five (Scott 4553-4557) issued Aug. 19, 2012.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

