US Stamps
Ceremony details for June 13 Waterfalls stamps
By Charles Snee
The United States Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the Waterfalls commemorative forever stamps June 13 at the Canyon Visitors Education Center at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Those planning to attend the ceremony are encouraged to RSVP online with the Postal Service.
Mike Elston, secretary for the Postal Service’s board of governors, will serve as the dedicating official.
Joining Elston on the dais will be Cameron “Cam” Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, and Kenneth Keifer, whose photo of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River appears on one of the 12 Waterfalls stamps.
“Among nature’s most beautiful wonders, waterfalls come in all shapes and sizes, from serene cascades to mighty cataracts,” the Postal Service said. “The 12 waterfalls featured on the stamps represent many different types — and each is unique.”
USPS art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps using existing photographs.
The nondenominated (63¢) Waterfalls stamps will be issued in a pane of 12 that will be available at post offices nationwide on the first day of issue.
