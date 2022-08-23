Ceremony details for Oct. 20 Hanukkah forever stamp

Sep 9, 2022, 1 PM

A first-day ceremony for the United States Hanukkah forever stamp is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Temple Emanu El in Orange Village, Ohio.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the Oct. 20 first-day ceremony for its Hanukkah forever stamp.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, in Orange Village, Ohio.

Although the ceremony will be held in Orange Village, the first-day postmark will read “Chagrin Falls.” The servicing post office is in Chagrin Falls.

The Hanukkah first-day ceremony is free and open to the public. A registration form is available online.

In the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah begins on the 25th day in the month of Kislev, a date that can fall in late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18.

The stamp design features a hanukkiah, the nine-branch candelabra used during Hanukkah.

Jeanette Kuvin Oren served as artist and designer of the Hanukkah stamp, which will be issued in panes of 20.

