Ceremony details for Toni Morrison stamp

Feb 8, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will hold a ceremony for the Toni Morrison commemorative forever stamp March 7 in Princeton, N.J., the USPS said in a Feb. 7 press release.

The first-day ceremony will take place Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. in the Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall of Princeton University, 68 Nassau St., in Princeton.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Registration information is available online from the USPS.

Morrison became the Robert F. Goheen professor in the humanities at Princeton University in 1989 and held that position until her retirement in 2006.

In 1987, Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved, a book which “firmly secured Morrison’s reputation as a great American writer and made her the rare author to achieve both bestseller status and critical success,” the USPS said.

Morrison won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1993, becoming the first African American woman to do so.

Art director Ethel Kessler designed this stamp, which shows a photograph of the author taken in 2000 by Deborah Feingold. The stamp will be issued in panes of 20.

