Feb 23, 2023, 3 PM

The United States Tulip Blossoms forever stamps will be issued April 5 at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn, Ore. The stamps will be issued in double-sided panes of 20 and coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the Tulip Blossoms forever stamps April 5 in Woodburn, Ore., the USPS said in a Feb. 23 press release.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S Meridian Road, in Woodburn. The ceremony is being held during the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, which runs from March 24 through April 30.

The ceremony is open to the public. Registration information is available on the USPS website.

The Postal Service purchased a limited number of festival tickets, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival features food vendors, children’s activities, wine tours and hot air balloons.

Tulips originated as wildflowers in central Asia and were brought to America by Dutch immigrants hundreds of years ago, the USPS said. Today, we import more than 1 billion bulbs annually.

The Tulip Blossoms stamps show 10 different tulips in a rainbow of colors. In each design, the blossom fills nearly the entire frame, with only the top of the stem showing. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with existing photographs by Denise Ippolito.

The stamps will be issued in double-sided panes of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter