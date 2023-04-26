Charles M. Schulz stamps in strong demand

May 10, 2023, 8 AM

Mint panes of 20 of the United States 2022 Charles M. Schulz stamps (Scott 5726) are in strong demand in wholesale and retail markets.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The April 24 issue of Linn’s Stamp News reported that the 10 Charles M. Schulz stamps (Scott 5726a-j) featuring characters from the comic strip Peanuts were voted the overall favorite in Linn’s 2022 U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll.

The stamps were issued in panes of 20 (Scott 5726) on Sept. 30, 2022, to commemorate Schulz’s 100th birthday. The characters shown in the stamp designs are Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.

The stamps are laid out in rows of six at the top and bottom of the pane with two rows of four flanking a portrait of Schulz at the center of the pane. The stamps were designed by U.S. Postal Service art director Greg Breeding based on Schulz’s artwork for the characters.

The stamps were printed by lithography in sheets of 120 by Banknote Corp. of America on tagged paper and have gauge 11 serpentine die cuts. The stamps were also sold in die-cut and imperforate, uncut press sheets of 120.

The Charles M. Schulz pane of 20 is very popular in both the wholesale and retail markets. Panes may still be available at your local post office. If you can find them at postage value, you would do well to put aside a few extra panes.

