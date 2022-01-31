Charles M. Schulz stamps voted overall favorite in Linn’s 2022 U.S. stamp poll

Apr 8, 2023, 10 AM

In Linn’s 2022 United States Stamp Popularity Poll, readers of all ages selected the 10 Charles M. Schulz commemorative stamps as their overall favorite issue. The stamps illustrate characters from Schulz’s beloved Peanuts comic strip.

By Charles Snee

The 10 Charles M. Schulz stamps featuring characters from Schulz’s beloved Peanuts comic strip were selected by Linn’s Stamp News readers as the overall favorite United States 2022 stamp issue.

The 2022 Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll was introduced in the Dec. 19, 2022, issue. A two-page magazine spread illustrated all the stamps issued during the calendar year.

Readers voted online and by postal mail, with ballots published each week in Linn’s through the March 6 issue.

Readers of all ages mailed in a total of 921 ballots in the 2022 stamp poll. This total is approximately 97 percent of the 950 mail-in ballots cast in the 2021 poll. Readers cast 771 ballots by mail in the 2020 poll.

Hundreds of online voters also participated via Linns.com, bringing the total of mail-in and online votes to 1,508. The votes from online and mail-in ballots were combined to calculate this year’s winners.

On Oct. 2, 1950, Charles M. Schulz’s popular Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers in the United States. Almost 72 years to the day later, the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of 10 stamps in the cartoonist’s honor.

The stamps were issued Sept. 30, 2022, in conjunction with Schulz’s birth centennial. Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis and died Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The Charles M. Schulz stamps feature Charlie Brown and 10 other memorable Peanuts characters: Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock (shown on one stamp), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie. Shown here is a pane of 20 Charles M. Schulz stamps containing two of each stamp and a central label featuring a 1987 photograph of Schulz.

The stamps were designed by USPS art director Greg Breeding using Schulz’s artwork.

Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll, which began in 1948, is intended as an entertaining and fun way for readers to voice their opinions about the U.S. stamp program. When the poll was first conducted, the categories consisted only of best stamp and worst stamp.

The poll is neither scientific nor statistically valid.

To read the rest of this article and review the tables detailing how readers voted in the various categories, subscribe to Linn’s Stamp News.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter