Charlotte, N.C., skyline featured on postal forum cancel

The National Postal Forum cancel represents the “Queen City” moniker Charlotte, N.C., has held for more than 250 years.

The 2023 National Postal Forum postmark features the Charlotte, N.C., skyline enclosed in a crown.

The crown represents Charlotte’s Queen City nickname — one it has held for more than 250 years. The city is named after Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the queen of Great Britain and Ireland as the wife of King George III from 1761 until she died in 1818.

The National Postal Forum partners with the United States Postal Service every spring for the four-day trade show and networking/educational event. The 2023 event was held at the Charlotte Convention Center May 21-24.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

NPF Station, Postmaster, 2901 Scott Futrell Drive, Charlotte, NC 28228-9998, May 21-23.

