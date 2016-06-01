Auctions
Impressive St. Louis Bears cover realizes $27,600 at Cherrystone sale
By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent
Here is one of four recent auctions we are recapping in our latest U.S. Auction Roundup:
Cherrystone Auction Galleries held its summertime sale in New York on Aug. 9-10.
Among the U.S. items, an impressive St. Louis Bears cover with the 10¢ postmaster’s provisional on greenish paper (Scott 11X2) fetched $27,600, including the 15 percent buyer’s premium Cherrystone adds to all items. This clean and attractive cover, with the stamp tied only by a red datestamp, was described as “one of the best.”
An immaculate unused imperforate 5¢ Jefferson of the 1851 issue (Scott 12), fault-free and with large margins on all sides, went for an impressive $19,550.
