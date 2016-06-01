Impressive St. Louis Bears cover realizes $27,600 at Cherrystone sale

May 2, 2021, 8 PM

An unused, fault-free imperforate 5¢ Jefferson stamp of the 1851 issue went for an impressive $19,550 at Cherrystone’s summer sale in early August.

A St. Louis Bears cover with the 10¢ postmaster’s provisional on greenish paper fetched $27,600 at the Cherrystone Auction Galleries sale in New York on Aug. 9-10.

By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Here is one of four recent auctions we are recapping in our latest U.S. Auction Roundup:

Cherrystone Auction Galleries held its summertime sale in New York on Aug. 9-10.

Among the U.S. items, an impressive St. Louis Bears cover with the 10¢ postmaster’s provisional on greenish paper (Scott 11X2) fetched $27,600, including the 15 percent buyer’s premium Cherrystone adds to all items. This clean and attractive cover, with the stamp tied only by a red datestamp, was described as “one of the best.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

An immaculate unused imperforate 5¢ Jefferson of the 1851 issue (Scott 12), fault-free and with large margins on all sides, went for an impressive $19,550.

Keep reading our U.S. Auction Roundup:

Looking back at top lots of Harmer-Schau’s APS Stampshow sale



Siegel sells award-winning collection of colored cancels

$12,000 postmaster’s provisional highlights Regency-Superior’s APS Stampshow sale