Cincinnati’s illustrious Union Terminal turns 90 with celebrations, postmark

This Union Terminal Celebration postmark shows the building’s proximity to the Ohio River and Newport, Ky.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service has issued a postmark for Cincinnati’s art-deco-style Union Terminal.

The postmark includes a sketch of the terminal, showing its location north of the Ohio River and Newport, Ky.

While Union Terminal doesn’t have the amount of rail activity it had when it opened 90 years ago, Amtrak’s Cardinal line passes through three times weekly. Additionally, it’s home to the Cincinnati Museum Center, whose website has a plethora of information about the structure’s design, history, reinvention, repair and restoration, and much more.

“Since its opening in 1933, Union Terminal has had a long and storied history, from welcoming soldiers home from World War II to becoming the home of three museums, an OMNIMAX Theater and the Cincinnati History Library and Archives,” the website says.

Cincinnati Heritage Programs, an outreach association of the museum, celebrates the 90th anniversary with six talks followed by mini tours on the history, construction and artwork. The talks are weekly from March 28 to May 2.

Union Terminal is one of five stations featured on the new Railroad Stations commemorative forever stamps. The USPS held a first-day ceremony in Cincinnati March 9 for the stamps, and an article by David Hartwig about the ceremony was published in Linn’s April 3 issue.

The cancellation has been extended by 30 days. To obtain the design, address your request to:

NEWPORT, KY Station, Postmaster, 420 Columbia St., Newport, KY 41071-9998, March 10.

