Classic science fiction on new British issue

Nov 22, 2021, 9 AM

The 2021 Royal Mail set of six Classic Science Fiction stamps in three se-tenant pairs is in demand as mint, never-hinged se-tenant pairs, used se-tenant pairs, cacheted first-day covers and in presentation packs.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Royal Mail, the postal service of Great Britain, issued a set of six Classic Science Fiction stamps, on April 15 of this year.

The set consists of three se-tenant (side-by-side) pairs.

The pair of nondenominated first-class stamps (85 pence) commemorates Frankenstein by Mary Shelley and The Time Machine by H.G. Wells. Featured on the pair of £1.70 stamps are The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham and Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. The pair of £2.55 stamps depicts scenes from Childhood’s End by Arthur C. Clarke and Shikasta by Doris Lessing.

In addition to the set of six stamps, Royal Mail also offered postmarks, a cacheted first-day cover, six postcards reproducing the designs of the stamps, and a presentation pack. The presentation pack includes the stamps, illustrations and text.

This set is in good demand as mint, never-hinged pairs; used se-tenant pairs; FDCs with official cachets; and presentation packs.

Presentation packs are selling for around $20. FDCs are selling for around $16.

Sets of se-tenant pairs in mint, never-hinged condition are selling for around $16, and sets of used se-tenant pairs are a good buy at $16. The postage value of the stamps is £10.20 (approximately $13.70 in mid-November).

All products might still be available directly from Royal Mail, however, postage from Great Britain is expensive and delivery is often slow. You are generally better off if you can find these items in the aftermarket in the United States.

