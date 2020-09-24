Clifton takes top honors in 2020 federal duck stamp art contest

Sep 28, 2020, 4 PM

Richard Clifton’s acrylic painting of a lesser scaup drake was selected as the winner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 federal duck stamp art contest held online Sept. 25-26.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced Sept. 26 that Richard Clifton of Milford, Del., was selected as the winner of the 2020 federal duck stamp art contest that was held online Sept. 25-26.

The announcement was made via livestream at the Fish and Wildlife Service headquarters in Falls Church, Va.

Clifton’s painting of a single lesser scaup drake will appear on the duck stamp that is scheduled to be issued sometime in late June 2021, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Of 138 entries submitted to this year’s competition, seven entries (including Clifton’s) made it to the final round of judging. Eligible species for this year’s duck stamp contest were the gadwall, brant, cinnamon teal, lesser scaup and red-breasted merganser.

James Hautman of Chaska, Minn., placed second with his acrylic painting of a flock of lesser scaup, and Joseph Hautman of Plymouth, Minn., took third place with his acrylic painting of a flock of lesser scaup.

The Hautman brothers — James, Joseph and Robert — have collectively won the duck stamp art contest a record 13 times. Robert notched the most recent win; his painting of a pair of mallards in flight appears on the 2018 $25 duck stamp (Scott RW85).

Clifton also took top honors in the 2006 contest, when his painting of a pair of ring-necked ducks was selected to appear on the 2007 $15 duck stamp (Scott RW74).

Since it was established in 1934, sales of the federal duck stamp to hunters, bird- watchers, outdoor enthusiasts and collectors have raised more than $1 billion to conserve over 6 million acres of habitat for birds and other wildlife and provide countless opportunities for hunting and other wildlife-oriented recreation on public lands in the United States.

