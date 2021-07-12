Collectors Club may sell headquarters in New York

Jul 21, 2021, 11 AM

The Collectors Club announced July 20 that it is considering selling its landmark headquarters building located at 22 E. 35th St. in New York City.

“That step means our Club, now in its 125th year, is exploring its options to make sure the space we inhabit in midtown Manhattan is ideally suited to fulfilling our mission and vision in the 21st century and beyond,” Collectors Club president Larry Haber said in a June 20 email to club members.

The club has occupied the building since 1937. It was designed by architect Stanford White for the art dealer Thomas Benedict Clarke.

Significant renovations of the building took place in 1998 and 2015.

“Yet, despite all the care lavished upon it, our Clubhouse has numerous shortcomings: accessibility, installing current technology, and maintenance challenges,” Haber said. “Concurrently with the listing for sale, we will be intensively evaluating our space needs.”

The club’s board of governors is focused on securing a new location that will meet the club’s needs now and into the future.

Among the desired features are easy turn-key access 24 hours a day, full accessibility for mobility-challenged visitors, a library on one floor, flexibility to accommodate a wide range of meetings and seminars, modern technology infrastructure, dramatic reduction in maintenance costs, and a stable and predictable cost structure.

“We appreciate the trust our members have placed in us and promise to keep you well informed as we make progress,” Haber said.

