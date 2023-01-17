Colopex 2023 canceled

Jan 19, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Columbus Philatelic Club has canceled the Colopex 2023 stamp show, according to a statement on the club’s website and in the January 2023 issue of its newsletter, the Columbian.

“Due to the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, the club has chosen to cancel this year’s show in Columbus as it is too close to that event,” the website said.

The announcement in the Columbian said that “the show site has become highly uncooperative.”

Colopex, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, originally was scheduled to take place June 9-10 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Great American Stamp Show will take place Aug. 10-13 in Cleveland, Ohio. Columbus and Cleveland are roughly 150 miles apart.

According to the aforementioned website, the Columbus Philatelic Club plans to hold Colopex again in 2024.

For more information on Colopex 2024, write to the Columbus Philatelic Club, Attn: Show Chairman, Box 20582, Columbus, OH 43220-0582.

