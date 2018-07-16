Postal Updates
Columbus stamp show cancellations: dragons, castles and more
By Molly Goad
The United States Postal Service will offer a different pictorial cancellation for each day of the American Philatelic Society Stampshow 2018, co-hosted with the American Topical Association. The 132nd annual APS convention is Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.
The cancellations cover four themes: Here Be Dragons! (Aug. 9), Celebrate Nature (Aug. 10), Science and Exploration (Aug. 11) and Days of Legend and Lore (Aug. 12).
Here Be Dragons is the overall theme of the four-day show, coinciding with the release of a set of four United States stamps celebrating the mythical creatures. The first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps is Aug. 9 at the convention.
The postmarks are listed and described below. Each cancel includes the theme name and “Stampshow NTSS Station, Columbus, OH 43215.”
The requests need to include the full station name as found in the four listings below, followed by this street address:
USPS/Stamp Fulfillment Services, 8300 NE Underground Dr., Kansas City, MO 64144-9998.
HERE BE DRAGONS Station, Aug. 9. (Fierce dragon; shown above.)
CELEBRATE NATURE Station, Aug. 10. (Plant.)
SCIENCE AND SPACE EXPLORATION Station, Aug. 11. (Space shuttle with booster rockets heading upward, “Ohio.”)
DAYS OF LEGEND AND LORE STAMPSHOW / NTSS Station, Aug. 12. (Castle with two turrets, two flags.)
