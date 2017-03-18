Combo Lego and stamp show in Geleen, Netherlands

Jul 26, 2021, 8 AM

The Netherlands stamp association De Philatelist Geleen is partnering with Dutchbricks for a combination show with Lego brick and stamp displays. The stamp club is creating a set of four personalized stamps and two cancellations for the event.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

I previously have written about how to creatively connect toys with philately, namely with Lego building bricks. A handful of countries have issued stamps showing the popular toy, and I have a small collection of the ones issued so far.

An article in the July bulletin of the Royal Dutch Association of Philatelic Societies (KNPF) reported that a stamp group in the Netherlands is partnering with a regional community of Lego enthusiasts to host BricksPhil 2021.

This event featuring both stamp and Lego displays will take place Sept. 25-26 in Geleen, a city in the province of Limberg in the Netherlands. The sponsoring groups are De Philatelist Geleen and Dutchbricks.

The stamp club even created four personalized postage stamps showing Lego items and two postmarks for the show.

Collectors interested in more information on the event can visit the De Philatelist Geleen website or email bricksphil21@gmail.com.

I think the joint concept of BricksPhil 2021 should work well. Lots of families attend fan-held Lego events around the world, and it could provide that little spark for attendees to get interested in something new to collect.

