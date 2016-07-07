US Stamps
Look for commercial covers of the U.S. certified mail stamp: Stamp Market Tips
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Although it is not valid for payment of postage, you have probably seen dozens of the 15¢ Letter Carrier certified mail stamp (Scott FA1) that have successfully passed through the mails as just that.
Even if a postal clerk actually looks at the cover, most don’t realize that it isn’t a postage stamp. It isn’t hard to find large multiples of the stamp lurking in dealer’s discount postage boxes.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Issued June 6, 1955, the 15¢ certified mail stamp paid only the certified mail fee. Additional postage, airmail, or special delivery stamps were required to pay for the type of mail service desired.
The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a first-day cover for the issue, but does not value an on-cover use. First-day covers are plentiful, as are obviously collector-created souvenir covers.
Look for a commercial certified mail cover bearing the stamp mailed in 1955 to 1957. A regular certified mail cover bearing the stamp is a good buy at around $5.
Airmail and special delivery covers are good buys in the $10-to-$15 price range. Uses on smaller envelopes, such as No. 6¾ envelopes, are more desirable than on the larger No. 10 envelopes.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction