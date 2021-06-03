Common Cause renews complaint against PMG DeJoy

Jul 7, 2021, 10 AM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Common Cause of North Carolina has renewed its plea to state officials to conduct a criminal investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s role in $300,000 worth of donations made to a Republican candidate for governor.

Citing what it called new information, the group alleged in a report to the North Carolina State Board of Elections that DeJoy, his family and 60 of his former employees at New Breed Logistics made questionable contributions to Pat McCrory during his campaign for North Carolina governor.

DeJoy ran New Breed Logistics, a Greensboro, N.C., logistics company, before joining the United States Postal Service in June 2020.

Currently a North Carolina candidate for the U.S. Senate, McCrory served as governor of North Carolina from 2013 to 2017.

A new report by Common Cause urges Wake County, N.C., district attorney Lorrin Freeman to open an investigation separate from the one DeJoy has said the FBI is conducting into his donations to Republicans who were running for federal offices.

Freeman previously refused to begin such an investigation, saying she had not uncovered sufficient evidence for an inquiry.

In a news release dated June 21, Common Cause cited a pattern of donations by DeJoy’s employees, first disclosed on June 3 by the Washington Post. The paper quoted some of the employees as saying they were later reimbursed by their company for the donations.

Reimbursing employees for political donations is a violation of both federal and North Carolina election laws.

Common Cause said it found a pattern among 60 New Breed Logistics employees who previously had not been political donors who gave to McCrory at the same time that DeJoy and his family were making gifts to the Republican.

DeJoy, who headed New Breed Logistics from 2003 to 2014, was well known in North Carolina as a major Republican Party financier before he became postmaster general.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for DeJoy, said that DeJoy has “always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

