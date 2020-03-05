Compex stamp show in Chicago suburb May 29-31

Mar 9, 2020, 8 AM

The member clubs of Compex, now in its 63rd year, hold their own exhibitions, offering a wide variety of exhibits for the viewing pleasure of all in attendance.

By Linn’s Staff

Compex 2020 will take place the weekend of May 29-31 at Guerin College Prep, a large high school facility at 8001 W. Belmont Ave. in River Grove, Ill.

River Grove, an adjacent suburb of Chicago on the northwest side, is easily accessed by major roadways and public transportation and is about 6 miles from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, and free parking is available.

A bourse of approximately 25 national and local dealers will offer stamps, covers, postcards, coins and supplies to fill the needs of collectors of all levels.

The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will have their respective postal products available for purchase.

Compex will include its traditional youth and beginners area offering free stamps, activities and guidance for young and novice collectors.

The show also will host meetings of several societies, including the Chicago Philatelic Society and the Chicagoland Chapter No. 5 of the Germany Philatelic Society.

The Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland, Compex, is organized by six clubs in the Chicago area: the Austin Philatelic Club; Baden-Powell Philatelic Association of Illinois; Chicagoland First Day Cover Society (American First Day Cover Society Chapter No. 6); Chicagoland Chapter No. 5 of the Germany Philatelic Society; North Shore Philatelic Society; and United Nations Collectors of Chicagoland.

The member clubs of Compex, now in its 63rd year, hold their own exhibitions, offering a wide variety of exhibits for the viewing pleasure of all in attendance.

For further information regarding Compex 2020, including maps, a list of nearby hotels and club contact details, visit the show’s website or contact Charles Berg, telephone 773-775-2100.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter