US Stamps
Coronavirus outbreak prompts cancellation, postponement of stamp shows
By Linn’s Staff
Ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak have prompted a number of stamp show cancellations and postponements.
The following shows have canceled their scheduled dates:
June 20-21, 2020 Scopex stamp show, Bellefonte, Pa.
June 26-27, 2020 Okpex Stamp Show, Midwest City, Okla.
July 17-19, 2020 Minnesota Stamp Expo, Crystal, Minn.
July 25-26, 2020 Greater Reno Stamp & Cover Show, Reno, Nev.
July 24-26, 2020 Philatelic Show, Boxborough, Mass.
Aug. 20-23, 2020 Great American Stamp Show, Hartford, Conn.
Sept. 3-5, 2020 Balpex 2020, Hunt Valley, Md.
Sept. 4-6, 2020 BNAPEX 2020 Halifax, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada
Sept. 11-13, 2020 Seapex 2020, Tukwila, Wash.
Sept. 25-27, 2020 Milcopex 2020, Milwaukee, Wis.
Oct. 17, 2020 Woopex 2020, Wooster, Ohio
Postponements have been announced by these shows:
March 27-29, now Aug. 14-16, 2020 St. Louis Stamp Expo, St. Louis, Mo.
April 11, 2020, now Nov. 14, 2020 Stamp, Coin, Postcard and Military Show, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
May 2-9, 2020, now Feb. 19-26, 2022 London 2020 show, London, England
Linn’s will provide show schedule updates as they become available. Information is current as of June 16.
For updates on Canadian show cancellations, click here to visit Canadian Stamp News’ ongoing list.
