US Stamps
COVID-19 face mask morphs into a stock card
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Personal protective equipment, commonly abbreviated PPE, may no longer be in as much demand once we have a vaccine for COVID-19.
One possibility will be to pack it away carefully for the next iteration, as history tells us that there will be new versions of the flu in the future — hopefully not as lethal as the current version.
But Linn’s reader Tony Burgess-Cassler has a different idea with a philatelic twist for repurposing a popular type of inexpensive mask. As shown here, the mask doubles as a stock card.
I would add that plastic face masks might be useful as protection when watermarking, and rubber gloves would keep grime and greasy fingers off stamps and covers.
Thanks to Burgess-Cassler for thinking outside the box.
