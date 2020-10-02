US Stamps

COVID-19 face mask morphs into a stock card

Oct 21, 2020, 8 AM
Thinking outside the box, Linn’s reader Tony Burgess-Cassler came up with this new use of COVID-19 face masks.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Personal protective equipment, commonly abbreviated PPE, may no longer be in as much demand once we have a vaccine for COVID-19.

One possibility will be to pack it away carefully for the next iteration, as history tells us that there will be new versions of the flu in the future — hopefully not as lethal as the current version.

But Linn’s reader Tony Burgess-Cassler has a different idea with a philatelic twist for repurposing a popular type of inexpensive mask. As shown here, the mask doubles as a stock card.

I would add that plastic face masks might be useful as protection when watermarking, and rubber gloves would keep grime and greasy fingers off stamps and covers.

Thanks to Burgess-Cassler for thinking outside the box.

