Postal Updates
Delaware’s Apple Scrapple Festival going strong after 30 years
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A sassy pig holding an apple graces a pictorial cancel marking the 30th anniversary of the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Del.
The festival celebrates two local favorites: apples from the nearby 800-acre T.S. Smith and Sons Farm and scrapple from the RAPA Scrapple manufacturing plant that has been producing in Bridgeville since 1926.
Scrapple is a breakfast meat product containing leftover pork scraps blended with flour or cornmeal.
The Apple Scrapple Festival has grown from 2,500 attendees in 1992 to more than 20,000 today. For more information, visit the festival online.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: APPLE SCRAPPLE 30TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 300 Walnut St., Bridgeville, DE 19933-9998, Oct. 14-15.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction