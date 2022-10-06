Delaware’s Apple Scrapple Festival going strong after 30 years

Oct 18, 2022, 2 PM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

A sassy pig holding an apple graces a pictorial cancel marking the 30th anniversary of the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Del.

The festival celebrates two local favorites: apples from the nearby 800-acre T.S. Smith and Sons Farm and scrapple from the RAPA Scrapple manufacturing plant that has been producing in Bridgeville since 1926.

Scrapple is a breakfast meat product containing leftover pork scraps blended with flour or cornmeal.

The Apple Scrapple Festival has grown from 2,500 attendees in 1992 to more than 20,000 today. For more information, visit the festival online.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: APPLE SCRAPPLE 30TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 300 Walnut St., Bridgeville, DE 19933-9998, Oct. 14-15.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter