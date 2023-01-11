Delcampe closes accounts in 23 states, DC and Puerto Rico

May 1, 2023, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Delcampe, the online philatelic commerce site based in Belgium, announced April 28 that it had closed accounts based in 23 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The affected states are Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

According to a notice sent to affected account holders, Delcampe based its decision on the United States Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which held that a seller is not required to have a physical presence in the taxing state in order to collect and remit sales taxes to that state.

The decision made it easier to collect sales taxes from e-commerce and other remote transactions, according to the Tax Foundation.

The affected accounts are closed for an indefinite period of time, according to Delcampe.

“We are sorry that we can no longer offer our services for the moment, and we hope to be able to see you on our website in the future,” the notice from Delcampe said. “Your account will remain closed until further notice.”

Delcampe did not respond to Linn’s request for comment.

