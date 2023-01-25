US Stamps
Demand inching up for Lili’uokalani Gardens, Hilo, Hawaii Priority Mail stamp
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On Jan. 22, 2017, the U.S. Postal Service issued a $6.65 Lili’uokalani Gardens, Hilo, Hawaii, Priority Mail stamp (Scott 5156) in the popular American Landmarks series.
The stamp was designed by Greg Breeding and printed by Ashton-Potter (USA) Ltd. by lithography in sheets of 40 in 10 panes of four. The tagged and self-adhesive stamp has gauge 10¾ by 10½ serpentine die cuts.
The land for the park was donated by Lili’uokalani, the last queen of Hawaii. The park, dedicated in 1917, lies on the Big Island of Hawaii, southeast of the city of Hilo on the Waiakea Peninsula in Hilo Bay. The park comprises a 24.67-acre Japanese garden, a tribute to Japanese immigrants who came to the islands to work in the sugarcane fields.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $17.50 and a mint pane of four at $70. A used single is valued at $7.50.
Because of the high face value, this stamp was not stocked in depth by many dealers, and few collectors bought mint panes.
Demand is inching up, with mint singles selling in the $10 to $12 range. Mint panes sell for about $40 against a postage value of $26.60. Nicely canceled used, off-paper singles are not common and easily bring $5 or more.
