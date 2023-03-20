Details for April 24 Roy Lichtenstein stamps ceremony

Mar 24, 2023, 12 PM

The five United States Roy Lichtenstein stamps will be issued April 24 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

By Linn’s Staff

The United Stated Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the five Roy Lichtenstein commemorative forever stamps April 24 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, the USPS said in a March 21 press release.

The ceremony will take place Monday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m. at the Susan and John Hess Family Theater in the Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., in New York City.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online with the USPS.

According to the Whitney Museum of American Art, the museum holds over 400 of Lichtenstein’s works in its collection.

Lichtenstein (1923-97) gained prominence as an American artist of the pop art movement. Reaching its height in the 1960s, pop art found its aesthetic in popular culture and “often was seen as poking fun at consumerism,” according to the USPS.

Lichtenstein was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 1979 and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1995.

The five Roy Lichtenstein commemorative forever stamps will be issued in panes of 20.

