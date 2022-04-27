Edward Proud books now available through the RPSL

More than 70 of Edward Proud’s postal history works, such as the History of British Army Postal Service, Vol I 1882-1902, are available from the Royal Philatelic Society London.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The Royal Philatelic Society London has a resource available that might be underappreciated at the moment, especially by postal historians.

Postal history researcher and writer Edward Proud (1930-2017) wrote many books about postal history, largely of British-related areas. For me, his book Postal History of Bahamas sees great use as I organize and research rates and different time periods of covers in my collection.

According to the Royal Philatelic Society London, Proud “bequeathed the copyright to the RPSL, through the International Postal Museum Charity.”

There are 70 titles listed for sale as print or digital (21 of the books are digital only), on the society’s website.

The website said, “Permission should be sought for copying beyond the normal allowance of a few pages for research purposes.”

The books are £20 each, but members of the society get free access to the digital versions.

As a society member, I was able to log in and download the History of British Army Postal Service, Vol I 1882-1902, the cover of which is shown nearby.

The Royal Philatelic Society London has print copies of some titles for sale, and digital copies of more than 20 others. Further volumes will be made available digitally as the stock of printed editions is sold out.

Some of the book titles available include Volumes 1 and 2 of Canadian Military Posts, The British Post Offices in the Far East, The Indian Sea Post Offices, The Postal History of Occupation of Malaya and British Borneo 1941-1945, The Postal History of Sudan, and more.

