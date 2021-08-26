Election results for AFDCS board of directors

Dec 26, 2021, 1 PM

By David Hartwig

The American First Day Cover Society announced the results of its board of directors election for 2022 in a Dec. 13, 2021, press release.

Four incumbent board of directors won re-election and will start new three-year terms Jan. 1: Cynthia Scott, Michael Lake, Ralph Nafziger and Lorraine Bailey.

The AFDCS reported a larger voter turnout than usual; the number of ballots cast more than doubled the 2018 number.

The AFDCS board of directors has 12 seats with staggered three-year terms. This means that four of the seats are up for re-election each year. The AFDCS president, general counsel and editor of its journal First Days also serve on the board.

One of the first obligations for the board in 2022 is to vote for the one-year term positions. These include the elected officers (president, executive vice president, first vice president, recording secretary and treasurer) and a chair of the board.

Scott was the 2021 chair of the AFDCS board.

Among the other incumbents that were re-elected, Lake filled a vacancy on the board to complete a one-year term in 2021, in addition to serving as chair of the society’s education department. Lake also serves on the executive committee, along with fellow board member and recording secretary Nafziger. Bailey is a member of the honors and awards committee in addition to being an honorary life member and distinguished award recipient.

The press release added that AFDCS directors are not compensated nor reimbursed for their travel expenses.

For more information on the AFDCS, visit online or write to the AFDCS, Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246, or by email at afdcs@afdcs.org.

