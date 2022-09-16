Elf with present on new USPS holiday postage label

Nov 25, 2022, 1 PM

The post office advertisement sign for the United States Postal Service’s 2022 holiday computer-vended postage label shows an image from one of the Holiday Elves forever stamps issued Sept. 15.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service will feature an image of an elf wrapping a present on its computer-vended postage label for the Christmas holiday season.

Preliminary artwork seen by Linn’s Stamp News shows an image from one of the four Holiday Elves forever stamps issued Sept. 15 in a double-sided pane of 20.

In the artwork for the postage label, the image of an elf tying the ribbon of a wrapped gift was cropped at both top and bottom and includes a little of the design from the nearby stamp.

The postage labels are dispensed at self-service kiosks installed in many post offices across the country. Post offices tend to load the preprinted holiday postage labels at different times, but the official load-in date this year was Nov. 15.

The United States Postal Service created its first full-color holiday-themed vended postage labels in 2012. With the exception of 2019, the labels have been issued annually sometime between mid-October and early November.

Collectors interested in obtaining the new postage label can look online for a post office location that has a self-service kiosk. Visit “Find USPS Locations” and under “Location Types,” click the down arrow and select “Self-Service Kiosks” from the drop-down menu.

Then enter a city and state (or ZIP code), select a distance radius for your search and click on the search button.

The postage labels vended by the kiosks are listed as computer-vended postage stamps in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter