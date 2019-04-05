US Stamps

Ellsworth Kelly ceremony at artist’s Spencertown studio

Apr 25, 2019, 10 AM

By Michael Baadke

The May 31 first-day ceremony for the set of 10 forever stamps commemorating artist Ellsworth Kelly will take place at the artist’s studio in Spencertown, N.Y.

The United States Postal Service encourages advance ceremony registration at www.usps.com/ellsworthkelly.

Attendees are to arrive at the Spencertown post office at 5119 County Road 7, where they will be directed to the nearby studio.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Ceremony participants will include USPS vice president of marketing Steven W. Monteith, and Jack Shear of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation.

“In a career spanning some 70 years, artist Ellsworth Kelly (1923–2015) pioneered a distinctive style of abstraction based on real elements reduced to their essential forms,” according to the Postal Service.

The 10 nondenominated (55¢) stamps in the set each show one of the artist’s works.

The stamps are being issued in a pane of 20.

