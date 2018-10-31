Empire State Express: an attractive engraved bicolor classic

Nov 28, 2018, 1 PM

The United States 2¢ Empire State Express stamp (Scott 295) from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue is a good buy at 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values in unused hinged condition, mint never-hinged condition and

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Who doesn’t like engraved bicolor classic stamps? For many years they have been at the heart of collecting U.S. stamps. One of the most attractive U.S. classic issues is the 2¢ Empire State Express stamp (Scott 295) from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue. This stamp is also popular with railroad topical collectors.

This stamp won’t bankrupt you. It is affordable in unused hinged condition, mint never-hinged condition or used condition. The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values it in those conditions at $15, $37.50 and $1, respectively, and it is a good buy at those values.

When buying, beware of straightedge stamps with added perforations and stamps sold as mint never-hinged that have been regummed. There are enough nicely canceled examples on offer that you can afford to be pretty choosy when buying used.

