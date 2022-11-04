Epting resigns from ASDA board of directors

Nov 7, 2022, 4 PM

In a Nov. 5 email, Charles Epting announced his resignation from the board of directors of the American Stamp Dealers Association. Epting had been a member of the ASDA board since Dec. 16, 2021.

Epting sent his resignation notice, which was effective immediately, to the other members of the board.

Epting is president and chief executive officer of the H.R. Harmer auction firm in New York City.

“I joined the Board of Directors of the American Stamp Dealers Association because, like many in the hobby, I feel that a strict code of ethics for stamp dealers is of the utmost importance in creating a safe and trustworthy marketplace,” Epting said.

“I also believe that a strong organization must be in place to effectively enforce such a code, and that this organization be on sound financial footing and have capable leadership in order to not just survive, but grow in the future.

“Unfortunately my time on the Board has left me uncertain of these facts, which is why I am announcing my resignation from the Board effective immediately.

“I look forward to contributing to future endeavors to make the philatelic marketplace as safe and secure as possible for all those involved.”

Epting was present at the joint board meeting of the American Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Research Library that was held Nov. 3 at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa.

The meeting took place one day before the Aerophilately 2022 show held Nov. 4-6 at the American Philatelic Center.

Epting currently serves as secretary of the APRL.

Linn’s Stamp News contacted Epting for additional comment.

“With regards to my decision to resign, I’d like to simply refer to my original statement,” Epting told Linn’s.

Current members of the ASDA board include Irv Miller, president; Scott Shaulis, vice president; Tracy Carey, secretary; Tami Jackson, treasurer and immediate past president; directors Robert Prager, Rita Dumaine, Eric Jackson and Michael Eastick; and Dana Guyer, executive director.

