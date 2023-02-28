Exhibiting prospectus available for June 23-24 Okpex show

Mar 16, 2023, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibiting prospectus for the June 23-24 Okpex show is now available from show chairman Joe Crosby.

Collectors interested in exhibiting at the show in Midwest City, Okla., can contact Crosby by email at joecrosby@cox.net. Completed entry forms must be received by May 15.

The show venue is the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City, five miles east of downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a World Series of Philately exhibition, with the multiframe grand award winner eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, and the single-frame grand award winner eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott Midwest City at the Reed Conference Center offers a special room rate of $109 per night. For reservations, call 405-455-1800 before June 15 and ask for the Okpex special rate.

For additional show information, email Joe Crosby.

