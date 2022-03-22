Exhibiting prospectus available for June Okpex show

Mar 25, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibiting prospectus for the June 24-25 Okpex show is available from exhibits chairman Donald DeWitt.

Collectors interested in exhibiting at the show in Midwest City, Okla., can contact DeWitt at dewi8095@yahoo.com. Completed entry forms must be received by May 1.

The show venue is the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City, five miles east of downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Okpex will offer more than 125 frames of exhibits, with 115 reserved for multiframe exhibits and 10 for single-frame exhibits. Additional space is available for youth exhibits and single-frame postcard exhibits.

Okpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately qualifying show. The exhibitor winning the Okpex multiframe grand award will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Okpex single-frame grand award winner will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.

Okpex will also include a dealer bourse (sales area). Dealers interested in reserving a booth at Okpex can contact Brady Hunt at bradyh18@sbcglobal.net.

Philatelic groups interested in conducting regional or national meetings at the show can contact Okpex chairman Joe Crosby by email at joecrosby@cox.net.

For additional show information, also email Crosby.

