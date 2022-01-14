US Stamps
First-day ceremony details for Eugenie Clark stamp
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the May 4 first-day ceremony for the Eugenie Clark commemorative forever stamp.
The event will begin Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, Fla.
Although the ceremony is free, there are a limited number of tickets for admission.
The commemorative stamp honors trailblazing marine biologist Eugenie Clark, who was affectionately known as the “Shark Lady.”
May 4 is the 100th anniversary of Clark’s birth.
Those interested in attending the first-day ceremony can register online.
