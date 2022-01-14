US Stamps

First-day ceremony details for Eugenie Clark stamp

Mar 24, 2022, 12 PM
The Eugenie Clark commemorative forever stamp is scheduled to be issued May 4 at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the May 4 first-day ceremony for the Eugenie Clark commemorative forever stamp.

The event will begin Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, Fla.

Although the ceremony is free, there are a limited number of tickets for admission.

The commemorative stamp honors trailblazing marine biologist Eugenie Clark, who was affectionately known as the “Shark Lady.”

May 4 is the 100th anniversary of Clark’s birth.

Those interested in attending the first-day ceremony can register online.

