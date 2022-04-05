US Stamps
First day details for Katharine Graham 2-ounce stamp
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service announced June 14 as the first day of issue for its Katharine Graham nondenominated (78¢) 2-ounce stamp, according to the April 15 issue of USA Philatelic product catalog.
Washington, D.C., will be the location for the first day of issue, although the USPS provided no further ceremony details.
Publisher and business leader Katharine Graham was the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company and helped the Washington Post gain national prominence.
The single stamp for the 2-ounce domestic first-class letter rate features a portrait of Graham based on a photograph taken in the 1970s.
Banknote Corporation of America will print the stamp by offset. It will be available in a pane of 20.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 12, 2022, 12 PM
Easter seals were introduced in 1934
-
World StampsApr 11, 2022, 6 PM
More stamps illustrate support for Ukraine
-
US StampsApr 11, 2022, 3 PM
Working together to stage a fun stamp first-day ceremony
-
US StampsApr 11, 2022, 2 PM
First day details for Katharine Graham 2-ounce stamp