US Stamps
First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.
Those five issues are all nondenominated forever stamps, which currently have a postage value of 50¢. That postage rate for domestic letters will increase to 55¢ on Jan. 27, 2019.
The 2019 Love stamp, which the Postal Service calls Hearts Blossom, will be issued Jan. 10 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
On Jan. 17, the Lunar New Year stamp marking the Year of the Boar will be issued in Houston, Texas.
The 2019 Black Heritage stamp honoring dancer and entertainer Gregory Hines will be issued Jan. 28 in New York City.
The 10 Cactus Flowers stamps will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20 on Feb. 15 in Mesa, Ariz. The American Philatelic Society’s winter stamp show and exhibition, Ameristamp Expo, opens in Mesa on the same day.
The stamp celebrating 200 years of Alabama statehood will be issued Feb. 23 in Huntsville, Ala. Although Alabama was granted statehood Dec. 14, 1819, the state has bicentennial events planned throughout the year.
No specific first-day ceremony plans were revealed in the Postal Service’s Dec. 6 announcement.
