US Stamps

First lady Jill Biden unveils Nancy Reagan stamp at White House

Jun 6, 2022, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

In a ceremony this morning at the White House, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the design of the United States commemorative forever stamp in honor of former first lady Nancy Reagan (1921-2016). The Nancy Reagan stamp is scheduled to be officially issued July 6 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated soon.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Stamps

Apr 22, 2022, 8 AM

Canada Post celebrates Salome Bey, Canada’s first lady of the blues

US Stamps

Jun 1, 2022, 4 PM

Nancy Reagan stamp to be unveiled June 6 at White House

US Stamps

Feb 5, 2016, 10 PM

Born Feb. 6: Ronald Reagan

Community Comments

Headlines