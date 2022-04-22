First lady Jill Biden unveils Nancy Reagan stamp at White House

Jun 6, 2022, 11 AM

First lady Jill Biden, far left, is shown unveiling the design of the upcoming Nancy Reagan stamp at the White House. Screen capture courtesy of the White House.

The United States Postal Service will issue a commemorative forever stamp honoring Nancy Reagan on July 6. The stamp design was unveiled June 6 at the White House.

By Linn’s Staff

In a ceremony this morning at the White House, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the design of the United States commemorative forever stamp in honor of former first lady Nancy Reagan (1921-2016). The Nancy Reagan stamp is scheduled to be officially issued July 6 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated soon.

