US Stamps
First lady Jill Biden unveils Nancy Reagan stamp at White House
By Linn’s Staff
In a ceremony this morning at the White House, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the design of the United States commemorative forever stamp in honor of former first lady Nancy Reagan (1921-2016). The Nancy Reagan stamp is scheduled to be officially issued July 6 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated soon.
