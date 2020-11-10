Postal Updates
Former deputy PMG joins Biden USPS transition team
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
Ronald Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general for the United States Postal Service, has been named the head of President-elect Joe Biden’s four-member transition team for the U.S. Postal Service.
His appointment was announced Nov. 10 by Biden’s transition office.
Earlier this year, Stroman suddenly resigned from his postal position as the Postal Service’s board of governors moved toward selecting Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina logistics executive, to be postmaster general.
Stroman’s resignation, effective June 1, was announced two days after the USPS announced the board of governors had selected DeJoy, a major Republican donor to President Donald Trump, to head the agency. Additional details were published on page 1 of Linn’s June 1 issue.
The other members of the Postal Service transition team, who will also oversee the transition at the Postal Regulatory Commission, include Jim Sauber, a senior official at the National Association of Letter Carriers; Xavier Briggs of New York University; and Aneesh Chopra of CareJourney, a health care firm based in Arlington, Va.
