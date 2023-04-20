Ganz joins Boston 2026 corporate board

May 2, 2023, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Cheryl Ganz, who took over as president of the American Philatelic Society on April 3, has joined the corporate board of Boston 2026 World Expo, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, said in an April 20 press release.

Ganz replaces APS immediate past president Bob Ziegler on the Boston 2026 corporate board.

She previously served as chair of the APS board of vice presidents. Her term as APS president ends in August 2025.

“Boston 2026 is appreciative of the years of guidance Bob Ziegler has provided the international exhibition and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri said.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found online and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

